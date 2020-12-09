The Lists 2020: Top 10 radio ads

1 Just Eat “Did somebody say Just Eat”

CREDITS

Agency McCann UK

Creatives William Cottam,

James Crosby

Producers Cathy Hood,

Jay Wintringer

Sound studio String & Tins

SCRIPT

[Old Just Eat jingle]

Choir Ooo ooo ooo. Did somebody say Just…

[Record scratch]

Snoop Dogg Sick of this! We

gon do this doggystyle.

[West Coast beat kicks in]

Snoop Dogg Did somebody say Just Eat.

Me.

Get delivery like a G, see.

Hungry Dogg’s gotta eat.

I get mine every day, every week.

Chicken wings to the crib I’m sitting in.

Burger, in the lo lo.

Hope they put the pickle in.

Wonton on a catamaran.

Oodles of noodles, thank you, my man.

Tacos to the chateau, please.

Did somebody say…

Just Eat.

Private jettin’ in the night sky.

My man hang glide by with my fried rice, right.

What could you no love.

Bout a slice on the side of the

hot tub.

Ooo wee.

Whatchu gon do bo.

Chocolate fondue right on cue.

Even dippin’ in the sea.

I see food, seafood sees me.

J.U.S.T.E.A.T.

Did somebody say Just Eat.

2 Three “Video calls”

CREDITS

Agency Wonderhood Studios

Creatives Stacey Bird, Jack Croft

Sound engineer Phil Bolland

Sound studio Factory

SCRIPT

TWENTY! TWENTY!

Ring!

Ring!

Ring!

Video call.

Video call.

Grandma’s chin.

Uncle’s nose.

Friend’s chubby baby.

Boss’ monobrow.

Ring!

Ring!

Oh no! It’s Grandma’s chin again…

Voiceover Your phone’s seen a lot this year. Find a new one with Three’s online experts.

THREEEEEEE.

3 Audible “Fly Audible”

CREDITS

Agency Fold7

Creatives Chris Bennett,

David O’Brien

Producer Trent Simpson

Sound studio 750mph

SCRIPT

Flight attendant Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard this Audible flight. This is your captain speaking. Please turn on all personal electronic devices and fasten your seatbelts as we’re expecting some turbulence over Gilead. From there, we might stop over at Hogwarts for a spellbinding weekend, before making our final descent into ancient Greece at around 750BC. But for now sit back, relax and enjoy your first Audiobook for free.

Male voiceover There is another way to get away this summer – the difference is Audible. From £7.99 a month after a 30-day trial. Renews automatically.

4 Marmite “Seat x Marmite blipvert”

CREDITS

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Matt Fitch, Mark Lewis, Andre Sallowicz, Simon Vicars

Producer Brittany Littlewood

Sound studio String & Tins

SCRIPT

Male voiceover Confucius

once said: “Life is simple, but

we insist on making it complicated.” Well, at Seat we believe choosing…

Subliminal voiceover MARMITE MIND CONTROL.

Male voiceover…should be simple too! So we’re offering…

Subliminal voiceover LOTS OF DELICIOUS MARMITE.

Male voiceover …including 17-inch…

Subliminal voiceover MARMITE BAGELS

Male voiceover …and your choice of…

Subliminal voiceover MARMITE CRUMPET.

Male voiceover …at no extra cost. Why make life more complicated?

Subliminal voiceover HATER, BECOME A LOVER.

Male voiceover Seat.

Subliminal voiceover YUM.

Female voiceover Price based on FR litre and PI 48-month contract hire.

Subliminal voiceover YUM YUM YUM.

Female voiceover Damage charges may apply. No ownership. Seat Financial Services.

Subliminal voiceover YUM.

5 Moneysupermarket.com “Money calm bull”

CREDITS

Agency Engine

Creatives Charlie Gee, Tian Murphy

Producer Ewen Brown

Sound studio Jungle Sound Studios

SCRIPT

[Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.21 plays gently]

Male voiceover (voiced by Matt Berry) Nothing fazes the Money Calm Bull because his bills are under control with Moneysupermarket. Even this…

[An air horn blasts]

Male voiceover The dentist… not a flicker of anxiety.

[A piercing dentist drill whirs]

Male voiceover Foxes making love…

[Foxes fornicating]

Male voiceover This laugh?

[Someone “snort” laughs grossly]

Male voiceover He’s calmer than a banana. So be like the Money Calm Bull.

Get money calm.

Moneysupermaaahhhhket.

6 Nando’s “Now try and think about something else”

CREDITS

Agency Phantom

Creative n/s

Sound studio 750mph

SCRIPT

Male voiceover Hungry? Well, you’re about to be. Picture it: a Nando’s butterfly chicken, extra hot. Flame grilled to absolute perfection and dripping in peri-peri sauce. Served with peri salted chips, of course. Now try and think about something else. Can’t? Nando’s now delivers at nandos.co.uk. Available at a majority of restaurants.

7 Pride in London “You! Me! Us! We!”

CREDITS

Agency Anomaly

Creative n/s

Sound studio Wave Studios

SCRIPT

Female voiceover You, me, us, we – a rallying cry for every part of the LGBT+ community. We share a history of standing up for each other. From Stonewall to today, our strength is our unity, and while we can’t take to the streets for Pride in London this June, we all need to stand up for one another and our cry must be louder than ever before. You, me, us, we. Pride in London: postponed, but still united.

8 Cazoo “Gospel choir”

CREDITS

Agency Engine

Creatives James Hodson,

Jason Keet

Producer Alex Honor

Sound studio Jungle Sound Studios

SCRIPT

Gospel choir [singing] Cazoooooooooooooo…

Voiceover So… that’s the noise a gospel choir makes when they’ve just bought a used car in a completely new way. They’ve got it online from Cazoo and it’s been delivered to their door at a time that’s right for them.

Gospel choir

…ooooooooooooooo yeah!

Voiceover Yep. Big finish there. Nice octaves. Can you buy a used car in a brilliant new way? Cazoo, yeah you can. Cazoo. Search. Drive. Smile.

9 AA “That feeling”

CREDITS

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Steve Wioland,

Matt Woolner

Producer Alicia Richards

Sound studio Factory

SCRIPT

[Drinkee by Sofi Tukker plays]

Narrator This isn’t just music. It’s a feeling.

The feeling of being out on the road with the sun on your face and the wind in your hair.

And because the AA are always ready to get you back on the road, there’s no need for that feeling to stop.

Join the AA today at theAA.com.

[Drinkee by Sofi Tukker plays]

10 Daunt Books “Not so unprecedented”

CREDITS

Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Creatives Albert Camus, Tim Riley

Producer Yvonne Clayton

Sound studio Wave Studios

SCRIPT

[Chanting]

Male voiceover The plague became the affair of us all, and one of the most remarkable consequences was a sudden separation of people who were not prepared for it. Mothers, children, lovers found themselves abruptly divided, prevented from meeting. And while some adapted to being shut in, for others their sole idea from then on was escape.

Female voiceover The world in 2020, described by Albert Camus in 1947. The Plague tells the story of an epidemic in French Algeria.

Find out how our unprecedented times are not so unprecedented. Buy it now, from Daunt Books. Visit dauntbooks.co.uk.