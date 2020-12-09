The Lists 2020: Top 10 radio ads

1 Just Eat “Did somebody say Just Eat”
CREDITS
Agency McCann UK
Creatives William Cottam,
James Crosby
Producers Cathy Hood,
Jay Wintringer
Sound studio String & Tins
SCRIPT
[Old Just Eat jingle]
Choir Ooo ooo ooo. Did somebody say Just…
[Record scratch]
Snoop Dogg Sick of this! We
gon do this doggystyle.
[West Coast beat kicks in]
Snoop Dogg Did somebody say Just Eat.
Me.
Get delivery like a G, see.
Hungry Dogg’s gotta eat.
I get mine every day, every week.
Chicken wings to the crib I’m sitting in.
Burger, in the lo lo.
Hope they put the pickle in.
Wonton on a catamaran.
Oodles of noodles, thank you, my man.
Tacos to the chateau, please.
Did somebody say…
Just Eat.
Private jettin’ in the night sky.
My man hang glide by with my fried rice, right.
What could you no love.
Bout a slice on the side of the
hot tub.
Ooo wee.
Whatchu gon do bo.
Chocolate fondue right on cue.
Even dippin’ in the sea.
I see food, seafood sees me.
J.U.S.T.E.A.T.
Did somebody say Just Eat.
2 Three “Video calls”
CREDITS
Agency Wonderhood Studios
Creatives Stacey Bird, Jack Croft
Sound engineer Phil Bolland
Sound studio Factory
SCRIPT
TWENTY! TWENTY!
Ring!
Ring!
Ring!
Video call.
Video call.
Grandma’s chin.
Uncle’s nose.
Friend’s chubby baby.
Boss’ monobrow.
Ring!
Ring!
Oh no! It’s Grandma’s chin again…
Voiceover Your phone’s seen a lot this year. Find a new one with Three’s online experts.
THREEEEEEE.
3 Audible “Fly Audible”
CREDITS
Agency Fold7
Creatives Chris Bennett,
David O’Brien
Producer Trent Simpson
Sound studio 750mph
SCRIPT
Flight attendant Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard this Audible flight. This is your captain speaking. Please turn on all personal electronic devices and fasten your seatbelts as we’re expecting some turbulence over Gilead. From there, we might stop over at Hogwarts for a spellbinding weekend, before making our final descent into ancient Greece at around 750BC. But for now sit back, relax and enjoy your first Audiobook for free.
Male voiceover There is another way to get away this summer – the difference is Audible. From £7.99 a month after a 30-day trial. Renews automatically.
4 Marmite “Seat x Marmite blipvert”
CREDITS
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Matt Fitch, Mark Lewis, Andre Sallowicz, Simon Vicars
Producer Brittany Littlewood
Sound studio String & Tins
SCRIPT
Male voiceover Confucius
once said: “Life is simple, but
we insist on making it complicated.” Well, at Seat we believe choosing…
Subliminal voiceover MARMITE MIND CONTROL.
Male voiceover…should be simple too! So we’re offering…
Subliminal voiceover LOTS OF DELICIOUS MARMITE.
Male voiceover …including 17-inch…
Subliminal voiceover MARMITE BAGELS
Male voiceover …and your choice of…
Subliminal voiceover MARMITE CRUMPET.
Male voiceover …at no extra cost. Why make life more complicated?
Subliminal voiceover HATER, BECOME A LOVER.
Male voiceover Seat.
Subliminal voiceover YUM.
Female voiceover Price based on FR litre and PI 48-month contract hire.
Subliminal voiceover YUM YUM YUM.
Female voiceover Damage charges may apply. No ownership. Seat Financial Services.
Subliminal voiceover YUM.
5 Moneysupermarket.com “Money calm bull”
CREDITS
Agency Engine
Creatives Charlie Gee, Tian Murphy
Producer Ewen Brown
Sound studio Jungle Sound Studios
SCRIPT
[Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.21 plays gently]
Male voiceover (voiced by Matt Berry) Nothing fazes the Money Calm Bull because his bills are under control with Moneysupermarket. Even this…
[An air horn blasts]
Male voiceover The dentist… not a flicker of anxiety.
[A piercing dentist drill whirs]
Male voiceover Foxes making love…
[Foxes fornicating]
Male voiceover This laugh?
[Someone “snort” laughs grossly]
Male voiceover He’s calmer than a banana. So be like the Money Calm Bull.
Get money calm.
Moneysupermaaahhhhket.
6 Nando’s “Now try and think about something else”
CREDITS
Agency Phantom
Creative n/s
Sound studio 750mph
SCRIPT
Male voiceover Hungry? Well, you’re about to be. Picture it: a Nando’s butterfly chicken, extra hot. Flame grilled to absolute perfection and dripping in peri-peri sauce. Served with peri salted chips, of course. Now try and think about something else. Can’t? Nando’s now delivers at nandos.co.uk. Available at a majority of restaurants.
7 Pride in London “You! Me! Us! We!”
CREDITS
Agency Anomaly
Creative n/s
Sound studio Wave Studios
SCRIPT
Female voiceover You, me, us, we – a rallying cry for every part of the LGBT+ community. We share a history of standing up for each other. From Stonewall to today, our strength is our unity, and while we can’t take to the streets for Pride in London this June, we all need to stand up for one another and our cry must be louder than ever before. You, me, us, we. Pride in London: postponed, but still united.
8 Cazoo “Gospel choir”
CREDITS
Agency Engine
Creatives James Hodson,
Jason Keet
Producer Alex Honor
Sound studio Jungle Sound Studios
SCRIPT
Gospel choir [singing] Cazoooooooooooooo…
Voiceover So… that’s the noise a gospel choir makes when they’ve just bought a used car in a completely new way. They’ve got it online from Cazoo and it’s been delivered to their door at a time that’s right for them.
Gospel choir
…ooooooooooooooo yeah!
Voiceover Yep. Big finish there. Nice octaves. Can you buy a used car in a brilliant new way? Cazoo, yeah you can. Cazoo. Search. Drive. Smile.
9 AA “That feeling”
CREDITS
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Steve Wioland,
Matt Woolner
Producer Alicia Richards
Sound studio Factory
SCRIPT
[Drinkee by Sofi Tukker plays]
Narrator This isn’t just music. It’s a feeling.
The feeling of being out on the road with the sun on your face and the wind in your hair.
And because the AA are always ready to get you back on the road, there’s no need for that feeling to stop.
Join the AA today at theAA.com.
[Drinkee by Sofi Tukker plays]
10 Daunt Books “Not so unprecedented”
CREDITS
Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Creatives Albert Camus, Tim Riley
Producer Yvonne Clayton
Sound studio Wave Studios
SCRIPT
[Chanting]
Male voiceover The plague became the affair of us all, and one of the most remarkable consequences was a sudden separation of people who were not prepared for it. Mothers, children, lovers found themselves abruptly divided, prevented from meeting. And while some adapted to being shut in, for others their sole idea from then on was escape.
Female voiceover The world in 2020, described by Albert Camus in 1947. The Plague tells the story of an epidemic in French Algeria.
Find out how our unprecedented times are not so unprecedented. Buy it now, from Daunt Books. Visit dauntbooks.co.uk.