The Lists 2020: Top lookalikes

James Murphy and Andrew Jordan

Racing driver Jordan quit the British Touring Car Championship in July this year to seek new commercial opportunities, while Murphy quit Adam & Eve/DDB in 2019 to found New Commercial Arts.

Leanne Cutts and Jacinda Arden

HSBC, where Cutts is group head of marketing, declared “We are not an island” in a UK campaign that has been running since 2018. Had New Zealand prime minister Ardern made this claim, it could well have derailed her historic election victory in October this year.

Mark Given and George Osborne

Osborne may no longer be the day-to-day editor of the Evening Standard, but he still has about eight times as many jobs as Sainsbury’s group chief marketer Given.

Marco Bertozzi and Pep Guardiola

Bertozzi is vice-president, EMEA sales and multi-market global sales at Spotify, undoubtedly the Champions League winner of the music streaming platform world; Guardiola manages Man City.

Vicki Maguire and Liza Minelli

“Farewell, mein lieber herr. It was a fine affair, but now it’s over,” was what Maguire sang (possibly) to Grey Europe boss Eduardo Maruri when she left for Havas London in 2019. We’re sure it wasn’t personal – after all, money makes the world go around.

Nils Leonard and Gethin Jones

Jones’ predecessors on The One Show, Adrian Chiles and Christine Lampard, famously quit the BBC One early-evening programme for a disastrous run hosting Daybreak on ITV – a channel Leonard is contractually obliged to watch 24 hours a day.

Lynsey Atkin and Justine Frischmann

Elastica singer Frischmann used to go out with Britpop heavyweight Damon Albarn; Atkin joined 4Creative just months before the pandemic began, meaning her first year in job must have been something of a blur. And somehow the vital connection is made.

Angus Crowther and Oz Clarke

Crowther is a former managing partner at Oystercatchers, and the owner of Tuffon Hall vineyard in Essex, while wine buff Clarke once described eating oysters washed down with a glass of Grange Hermitage 1955 on a nudist beach in Sydney.

