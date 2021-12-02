The Lists 2021: Top 10 commercial chiefs

10 Ruth Cartwright and Dev Sangani

Investment director, and capability and strategy director, Sky Media

Cartwright and Sangani have steered Sky Media through its revenue recovery. Sky has long led the charge in how UK TV uses data and targets ads, although it hasn’t all been plain sailing, with MD Tim Pearson recently stepping down. However, there is much to be excited about in the year ahead, such as advancements in addressable TV ads, the roll-out of the Sky Glass TV set and Sky Media’s push to become a net-zero operation.

9 Richard Bon

Managing director, Clear Channel

Bon led Clear Channel’s team to the coveted Campaign Media Awards Commercial Team of the Year. After outdoor was one of the hardest hit media channels during Covid, Clear Channel has not only outperformed its peers, but posted strong commercial success and became loved for its campaigns to drive inclusivity in the industry.

8 Rakesh Patel

Head of sales, UK and pan-EMEA, Spotify

Patel has guided Spotify to another impressive year. Its global monthly active users grew 19% year on year in Q3 to 381 million, with paid subscribers returning similar growth. Podcast demand is growing far more rapidly – a category in which Spotfiy is the market leader. Patel runs the sales operation for the audio streaming service’s largest region and his team again made the shortlist for the Media Week Awards Sales Team of the Year.

7 Dominic Williams

Executive director, advertising, Mail Metro Media

Overseeing popular titles including MailOnline and (from 2021) the Telegraph, Williams has kept ad sales ticking over in choppy waters, picking up awards along the way, including for commercial partnerships with Dove and Tesco. This is testament to the innovative and collaborative mindset of Williams, who, with years of experience as a chief trader at Dentsu, understands how brands and media can align.

6 Stuart Flint

Vice-president, Europe Sales TikTok

The new social media kid on the block has exploded in popularity. TikTok is quickly establishing itself as the platform of choice to reach Gen Z, millennials and other young adults. Flint’s role will be critical in ensuring TikTok commercialises these opportunities as the attention of some of its more established rivals is diverted elsewhere.

5 Nick Baughan

Director of agencies, UK and Ireland, Facebook

Baughan plays a critical link between Facebook and its agency partners. Few years will have proved more challenging. With recent whistleblower leaks about whether Instagram is a safe environment for teens, and accusations about a “profit ahead of user safety” mindset, Facebook is in the crosshairs of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. However, Baughan is well placed to assuage agencies and brands, and the platform remains a critical and valuable proposition for advertisers.

4 Dominic Carter

Group chief commercial officer, News UK

The Campaign Publishing Awards’ Commercial Leader of the Year, Carter has led News UK’s sales team through a challenging period for its news brands, as readers continue the transition to digital subscriptions. Carter leads a team of more than 300 staff covering sales, production, content, events, strategy, retail and insight. He has also steered several important strategic investments, with one of those being streaming service, talkTV, which launches next year.

3 Matt Bush

Managing director of agencies and partners, Google UK

The UK’s largest media owner enjoyed another stellar year commercially, but with some important upgrades to its brands. This included YouTube, where improvements have been made to how it monitors misinformation and brand safety. Media agency partners have spoken highly of a more collaborative relationship with Google in recent times, which speaks volumes about the relationships Bush and his team are building.

2 Veriça Djurdjevic

Chief revenue officer, Channel 4

It would be difficult to find a commercial chief who has had a greater impact in their first year than Channel 4’s “classy contrarian”. Djurdjevic joined Channel 4 just as the second wave of Covid struck last November and as privatisation hawks were circling the ad-funded public broadcaster. The commercial team contributed to ​​a record financial surplus and delivered some of the strongest revenue growth in the industry, which has helped the business to increase its focus on streaming (All 4), inclusion and the regions. Djurdjevic’s first year in command has helped the case for the broadcaster remaining in public hands. 4Sales also recently won the Media Week Awards Sales Team of the Year.

1 Kelly Williams

Managing director, commercial, ITV

ITV has led the media recovery charge. Its external revenue was up 27% to £1.55bn in the first six months of this year and, in Williams, the broadcaster has one of the most accomplished TV commercial chiefs around. Given the success of this year’s delayed Euro 2020 football tournament, which aired on ITV (and the BBC), Williams’ sales team is poised to break new ground in data and addressable, following a difficult Covid year. Furthermore, ITV was the most awarded media owner at this year’s Media Week Awards, winning the Grand Prix with PHD.