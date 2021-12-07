The Lists 2021: Top 10 radio ads

10 Workspace “Space”

Agency Now Advertising

Creatives Sam Daly, Robert Greaves

Producer David Jones

Studio GCRS

Female voiceover There ... is ... such ... a … thing ... as ... too ... much ... space.

Flexible offices that you can scale up or down whenever you need. Sixty London locations. Your own space. Flexible contracts. Workspace, space matters.

9 Gousto

Agency Mother London

Creative n/s

Producer Mother London

Sound studio 750mph

Male voiceover Does your Tuesday night dinner sound like this? [One to Another by The Charlatans plays] Does it get your taste buds dancing like this? [Rampage by Kavinsky plays] Get them marching to a fiery beat like this? [Enola Gay by OMD plays]

Or does your dinner sound more like this? [exasperated sigh]Then it’s time to grab your dinner by the box. With Gousto, who says Tuesday can’t taste like Saturday? Choose from over 60 tasty recipes delivered to your door every week. Sign up at gousto.co.uk and give it some.

8 Leon “Urban poet”

Agency Paul Burke Radio

Creative Paul Burke

Producer Paul Burke

Studio Bark Soho

Female voiceover I’m a vegan poet and fairly hard to please. I eat no beef, no lamb, no pork, no bacon, eggs or cheese. But Leon’s fab aioli is something I adore. Gorgeous vegan garlic mayo, which I always have in store. With roasted veg and all plant-based foods, it’s impossible to beat, but, you know what it goes with just as well? Chicken, fish and meat. Apparently.

Liana aioli. Now available at Sainsbury’s. Leon. Naturally fast food.

7 Deliveroo “England”

Agency Pablo London

Creatives Tom Woodington, Robin Temple

Producer Anita Osborne

Sound studio String & Tins

Voiceover by Karl Pilkington [in style of a football chant against background of rhythmic clapping] Pork bao. Lamb dhansak. Chicken taco. We’re quattro stagioni, with Calabrian pepperoni. We’re prawn szechuan. We’re keema naan. We’re England till we dine. Our hearts are England crazy, our mouths are more jalfrezi. We’re partisan. We’re parmesan. We’re England till we dine.

Male voiceover We’re proud to sponsor England and deliver food from everywhere. Deliveroo. Food. We get it.

Download the app and order now subject to availability. Fees, ts and cs and geographical restrictions apply. Fish and chips also available.

6 Domino’s “Yodel”

Agency VCCP London

Creatives Dave Masterman, Daniel Glover-James, Elias Torres

Producer Helen Brownlie

Sound studio Wave

Female voiceover How’d you get your mates together with Domino’s? First you need to find a chest voice.

[Yodel] Domin-oh-hoo-hoo

Then find your head voice.

[Yodel] Domin-oh-hoo-hoo

Then move your voice quickly between the two focusing on where it breaks.

[Yodel] Domin-oh-hoo-hoo

Or, you can just use group ordering on the Domino’s app.

[Yodel] Domin-oh-hoo-hoo

We got this.

5 Three “Listen”

Agency Wonderhood Studios

Creatives Jack Croft, Stacey Bird

Producer Georgia Totvanian

Sound studio Rascal Post

Male voiceover Listening. I mean really listening. We all know it’s important, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. Blocking out all other distractions, focusing on one thing, my voice.

Listening to someone else is one of the most powerful things you can do for them. That’s why Three have partnered with Samaritans.

To learn how to become a better phone friend, visit three.co.uk/betterphonefriend.

4 Ocado “Baking”

Agency St Luke’s

Creatives Joanne Boyle, Matt Harvey, Hannah Talbut

Producer Joel Campbell

Sound studio Strings & Tins

[Jingle]

Ocado’s got an own-range for your rainy day bake. Our butter, sugar, flour, eggs, your prize-winning cake. With all your baking bits at a yummy price too, there’s an Ocado just for you.

With our own-range flour just 45p for one and a half kilos and six medium free range eggs for 90p…

There’s an Ocado just for you

3 British Army “Glitch”

Agency Karmarama

Creatives Nik Studzinski, Adam Kean, James Rooke, Meigan Brown, Tobias Owen

Producer Ben Honour

Sound studio 750mph

Male voiceover [Words are spoken as if over a patchy satellite connection with intermittent breaks in speech]

People never broadcast their failures. Why do we hide them away? When there’s no faster way to learn?

Take me right now, trying to learn how to programme a satellite radio. From the signal, you might be able to tell that it’s not going so well.

But all these failed attempts, they’re all lessons so that I never fail when it really matters.

Fail. Learn. Win.

Find where yo

2 Cif “Love stories on the radio: Bye bye baby”

Agency MullenLowe

Creative Tony Hardcastle

Producer Paul Burke

Sound studio Jungle Studios

Female voiceover Love stories on the Radio. Bye bye baby by Cece Powers.

In truth, Celeste hadn’t been happy with Bonnie for some time, and after she simply packed up and left her stranded in the middle of nowhere, well, that was the final straw. Cautiously, she started putting the word out that she wanted her gone. She’d spoken to a few people and they’d said that for the right money they’d see to it. Now, finally, a plan was in place. By this time tomorrow, she’d be history. But in an instant, everything changed.

Suddenly, Celeste saw her partner of 20 years in a whole new light. She knew then that she could never let her go. Her beloved Bonnie, or to give her her full name, Triumph Bonneville T120, was no longer for sale.

Male voiceover Fall in love again with the amazing cleaning power of Cif cream.

Cif. Goodbye ugly dirt.

Hello beautiful.

1 Uber “Your Uber awaits”

Agency Mother London

Creative n/s

Producer Anita Osborne

Sound studio 750mph

[Opens in silence before the sound of someone typing on a keyboard slowly fades. Layers of sound build up until we hear a drum beat kick in. The key taps are muffled by the sound of snare drums beating a rhythm. Next, the sound of drinks being poured can be heard. There is the clink of glasses and people saying cheers. A guitar riff comes in and a song begins. The keyboard noise disappears as the volume of people gathering, chattering and laughing together gets louder. Now we hear the full-on sounds of a pub.]

Voiceover Your night awaits. Your Uber Awaits.