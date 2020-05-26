Simon Gwynn
Little appetite for returning to office full time, survey shows

Majority of Campaign readers expect to return to the office by October.

Working from home: staff appear keen to retain the benefits
Advertising, media and marketing staff have got used to the upsides of working from home and are not keen on a full-time return to the office, a survey of registered Campaign readers shows.

Respondents to the survey were asked in what way they would prefer to return to the office for work, assuming their employer could create a safe enough environment – and just one in eight (12.2%) said their preference was to return full-time.

By far the most popular approach would be to return for certain days each week, but not all – something that is likely to be a reality for many people, as businesses open their premises with a reduced capacity limit. Half (50.5%) said they would prefer this. 

More than a quarter (27.7%), meanwhile, said they would prefer only to go in for occasional meetings – while one in ten (9.5%) have taken to home working so well that they would like to continue to work from home at all times.

Campaign also asked readers when they thought their office would reopen – and the answers are widely spread out across the rest of the year and beyond. Two in five (41.9%) said September or October – the most common answer. 

Almost as many expected a speedy outcome, with 12.8% thinking their office would open by the end of June, and another 26.4% saying July or August.

But significant numbers also expected full-time remote working to continue past October, with 7.4% saying their office would reopen in November or December, and 9.6% saying 2021 or later. 1.8% thought they would permanently work from home from now on.

The results of the second question closely correspond to a survey of agency financial chiefs carried out by wealth management company Connor Broadley earlier in May.

