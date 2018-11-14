Rob McKinlay
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

A little bit funny: the best parodies of John Lewis' Elton John ad

You can tell everybody... that all the best John Lewis Christmas parodies (so far) are here. Hope you don't mind.

A little bit funny: the best parodies of John Lewis' Elton John ad

These days almost as highly anticipated as the real thing, social media (and Twitter in particular) comes into its own as soon as the John Lewis Christmas campaign goes live. Indulge yourself with the best parodies and spoofs of the festive season to date...

Parodies

The fact that a reverse chronological musical biopic of Elton John is possibly more difficult to send up than a monster under the bed didn't deter these willing pranksters: 

Elves Behavin' Badly replaced Elton's classic with something slightly less critically acclaimed:

— Elves Behavin’ Badly (@ElvesBB) November 15, 2018

Joe.co.uk combined the two hot topics du jour:

Pizza Hut referenced another much-talked-about Christmas campaign:

Keele University tapped into the ad's nostalgic feel with its annual effort:

Frank PR changed Your Song to #FranksSong, saying sorry to Elton in the process:

— Frank. (@WelcomeToFrank) November 15, 2018

Tweets

Lidl:

…which John Lewis couldn't resist responding to:

Iceland:

Netflix:

EBay:

And finally...

Spare a thought for the man who gets almost as much attention as the retailer at this time of year:

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'