Live Nation and Co-op renew festival partnership

Live Nation and Co-op have renewed their partnership, which started in 2018, for five years, through to 2026.

As supermarket sponsor, Co-op will open a pop-up supermarket at the Download Festival, Latitude Festival, Reading and Leeds Festivals, Creamfields Festival and Isle of Wight Festival. Co-op supermarket pop-ups were seen at Live Nation festivals in 2018 and 2019.

The stores give festival-goers a chance to buy their everyday essentials on-site, rather than carrying them into the festivals.

The festival partnership will feature the return of Co-op's "reverse vending machine" as part of a deposit return scheme to tackle on-site waste from plastic containers.

For the first time in the festival stores, Co-op members can swipe their membership cards to earn rewards for themselves and community groups, with 2p in every £1 a member spends on Co-op own-brand products donated to the Co-op community fund.

A new corporate social responsibility fundraising initiative has been established between the two organisations under which the Co-op and Live Nation will support each other's designated charity initiatives over the course of the partnership.

Jim Campling, president of marketing partnerships, Live Nation UK, said: "Co-op's presence at our festivals is incredibly important and additive to the fan experience. Since the beginning of our partnership, we've seen remarkable customer engagement and participation with the Co-op supermarkets at our events.

"This renewal is a testament to our shared commitment to providing fan communities with unparalleled convenience and speaks to a mutual belief in each other's long-term vision as organisations. Co-op's continued focus on community and sustainability aligns perfectly with the priorities of our influential audience and we look forward to continuing the celebration with them for years to come."

Amanda Jennings, director of marketing experience, Co-op, said: "We are very excited festivals are on again and are thrilled to support and be part of Live Nation's great return to live; we can't wait to get back. Our stores have become a regular act at the Live Nation festivals now and we know festival-goers have come to rely on us for their essentials and make their festival experience as fantastic as possible.

"Our partnership with Live Nation brings together two organisations that understand the power of connection when people are together. Co-op is built on the importance of community, so with festivals as their own individual weekend communities, we know the importance of helping fans celebrate those cherished live music ­­­moments for years to come."