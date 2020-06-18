Live Nation partners Utilita for series of drive-in events

Live Nation has partnered energy supplier Utilita for a series of live, drive-in events that will take place across 12 outdoor locations in the UK.

"Utilita Live from The Drive-In" is designed to comply with official Covid-secure guidelines and will have the capacity for about 300 cars per show. Audiences will be able to get out of their vehicles and stand or sit on folding chairs to enjoy the performances as long as they remain within a designated area adjacent to their parking spot.

The events, which include music concerts, theatrical performances, comedy shows and family experiences, will have concert-quality sound, a lighting rig and high-definition LED screens.

Confirmed live performances include Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast, Gentleman's Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley.

Family events for kids include a West End theatre extravaganza, interactive science shows, live music, and TV stars and characters from childrens' television.

Locations will include the Resorts World Arena NEC in Birmingham; Bolton Wanderers Football Club; Filton Airfield in Bristol; Cheltenham Racecourse; The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh; Leeds East Airport; Lincolnshire Showground; Central Docks and Liverpool Waters in Liverpool; The National Bowl in Milton Keynes; Newmarket Racecourse; Teesside International Airport; and an, as yet, unnamed London venue.

A maximum of seven guests per vehicle will be allowed, while food and drink will be available for purchase at the event through contacless card and phone payments only.

Jem Maidment, chief marketing officer at Utilita, said: "Utilita is always looking at innovative ideas to increase our brand awareness and make us a household name – partnering with Live Nation’s 'Live from the Drive-In' series is another great example of this. As we find new ways to navigate today’s world of social distancing, we believe the drive-in format is a thoughtful and fun way to safely bring one million Brits out of ‘entertainment lockdown’ this summer.

"Utilita is committed to supporting cultural experiences while underscoring our promise to giving back to our customers. Whether it’s sponsoring exceptional world-class experiences, offering exclusive giveaways or putting control and decision-making back in the hands of consumers, we want to empower people to get the best out of their relationship with us".