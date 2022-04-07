Sean Thurgood
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Liverpool FC launches matchday sounds campaign with Sonos

Film celebrates and amplifies the pre-match sounds from one of Europe’s loudest stadiums.

Sonos campaign: illustrates the power of the noise generated at Anfield on match days
Sonos campaign: illustrates the power of the noise generated at Anfield on match days

Liverpool FC and its audio partner Sonos have launched a campaign highlighting the importance of sound in creating a matchday atmosphere.

The work focuses on the traditional matchday sounds within and surrounding Liverpool's Anfield stadium, which is famous for its passionate home support. 

Starring the club's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Sadio Mane, the spot goes through other common sounds such as the noise of fans, the referee's whistle and the impact of boots on the ball, before the ad pans back into living rooms, to show that the power of a high-quality sound system can make fans feel like they are at the game in person.

The film was created by Sonos in collaboration with the creative and production teams at Ways & Means and The Rig Out.

The campaign will air globally across broadcast, digital and social channels. 

Pete Pedersen, vice-president of marketing at Sonos, said: “LFC fans are some of the loudest in the world. We wanted to bring the hair-raising excitement you hear at Anfield stadium, so that no matter where you’re watching the match, it feels as though you’re actually there.”

As part of the campaign, Sonos Radio is debuting a new station called Anfield Pre-Match Anthems, which features Liverpool legend John Barnes and a variety of musical genres, including dance, hip-hop and R&B.

In addition it has launched an Instagram competition to provide fans with a chance to win a Sonos sound system for their local clubs.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

April 05, 2022