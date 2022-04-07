Liverpool FC launches matchday sounds campaign with Sonos

Liverpool FC and its audio partner Sonos have launched a campaign highlighting the importance of sound in creating a matchday atmosphere.

The work focuses on the traditional matchday sounds within and surrounding Liverpool's Anfield stadium, which is famous for its passionate home support.

Starring the club's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Sadio Mane, the spot goes through other common sounds such as the noise of fans, the referee's whistle and the impact of boots on the ball, before the ad pans back into living rooms, to show that the power of a high-quality sound system can make fans feel like they are at the game in person.

The film was created by Sonos in collaboration with the creative and production teams at Ways & Means and The Rig Out.

The campaign will air globally across broadcast, digital and social channels.

Pete Pedersen, vice-president of marketing at Sonos, said: “LFC fans are some of the loudest in the world. We wanted to bring the hair-raising excitement you hear at Anfield stadium, so that no matter where you’re watching the match, it feels as though you’re actually there.”

As part of the campaign, Sonos Radio is debuting a new station called Anfield Pre-Match Anthems, which features Liverpool legend John Barnes and a variety of musical genres, including dance, hip-hop and R&B.

In addition it has launched an Instagram competition to provide fans with a chance to win a Sonos sound system for their local clubs.