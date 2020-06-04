Lloyds Bank to sponsor Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4

Lloyds Bank has launched a series of idents to mark its sponsorship of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the idents encourage viewers to "take time to talk" to each other as people continue to spend a majority of their time at home.

One ident shows a mother discussing with her son what she spends her extra money on.

Airing tonight (Friday) on Channel 4 at 9pm, the work was created by Jon Farley and directed by Max Fisher through Knucklehead. Media is handled by MediaCom.

Series one of Celebrity Gogglebox – which ranked as one of Channel 4’s top five shows in 2019, with an average audience of 3.7 million viewers per episode – was sponsored by Suzuki, which will continue to sponsor the main (non-celebrity) version of Gogglebox.

"Celebrity Gogglebox provides the perfect environment for Lloyds Bank, aligning them with the show’s warmth and relevance at a time when audiences are turning to TV for entertainment in record numbers," Rupinder Downie, partnership controller for Channel 4, said.

In 2018, Lloyds won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising competition, earning £1m in free airtime for its depiction of non-visible disability. The bank has since launched a mental-health campaign bringing to light symptoms of stress, anxiety isolation and guilt, in light of Covid-19.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds, said: "As the UK adjusts to a new normal, it has never been more relevant to have those important conversations with our loved ones. At Lloyds Bank, we understand the importance of talking to those closest to us as we navigate through major life stages.

"Celebrity Gogglebox is a window into the sofa conversations which replicate those happening across the nation and we are thrilled to be working with Channel 4 in sponsoring it."