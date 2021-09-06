Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Lloyds Bank turns bank statements into works of art to promote financial wellbeing

YouGov research found that one in four worries about money.

Lloyds Bank: visitors can also create their own bank statement art
Lloyds Bank is turning bank statements into works of art for an exhibition designed to inspire positive money conversations.

The concept has been built on the back of research conducted by YouGov which found that, while financial wellbeing is the top priority for 57% of respondents, one in four people worries about money every week and just half (54%) check their bank statements weekly.

To help spark conversations about money, "Making a statement" will provide a visual representation of consumer monthly spending. Created in partnership with artist and ethnographer Paula Zuccotti, the exhibition will show where people's money has been spent and reveal some of their less-conscious purchases.

By allowing people to see their spending, the visualisations are designed to prompt visitors to think differently about finances and trigger discussions with friends and family about financial wellbeing.

"Making a statement" will appear at a pop-up at 52 Brewer Street in London, where guests will also be invited to create their own bank statement art using existing props and share their design on social using a QR code or the hashtag #MakingAStatement. The exhibition is open for three days from 9 September.

Grayling is delivering the project.

