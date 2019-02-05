Lloyds Banking Group picks Havas Helia for CRM account

Lloyds Banking Group is set to appoint Havas Helia to the CRM business across its brands after the agency was involved in a final shoot-out against Wunderman.

Proximity London, the incumbent, made it to the last three but was eliminated before the final stage.

Lloyds worked with Creativebrief on the review, which was called late last year.

Proximity won the Lloyds business in December 2010, shortly after Lloyds dropped TSB from its name. Lloyds TSB previously worked with Rapier.

In 2014, Proximity added CRM duties for Halifax, which is also owned by Lloyds.

In November last year, Lloyds handed its £80m media account to MediaCom after making the decision to close Greenhouse, its dedicated media division created by Group M.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said it had been "seeking a new agency partner to develop the strategy and deliver targeted direct communications across all channels to enhance relationships with our customers", and would make an announcement in due course.