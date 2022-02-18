Shauna Lewis
Lloyds Bank's horses gallop to the beat in new TV spot

The ad was created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Lloyds Bank has left the starting gate with its new campaign, “Drumbeat”, bringing its black horses back for a run around suburbia.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and directed by Sam Pilling through Pulse Films, the TV ad shows people in their everyday lives: reversing the car, drinking coffee, and walking the dog.

Attracting their attention though, is a team of black horses galloping across the suburban landscape, past school buses, through neighbourhood houses, and across park fields – accompanied by the musical score, which starts the ad with a solitary drum tatoo before building with orchestral strings.

As people stop to look, the horses finally come to a stop, and one shares a moment of silence and connection with a young woman.

Ben Tollett, group executive creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB, said: “The ‘Drumbeat’ campaign is a fresh demonstration of how Lloyds Bank continues to support its customers, wherever they may be, and remains by their side, whatever life throws at them.”

The music is an orchestral version of Rag ‘N’ Bone man’s Giant, recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, the ad is intended to show that Lloyds Bank will continue to stand by its customers.

Media planning and buying is by Zenith, which won the account in late 2021.

The ad will debut this weekend, on 19 February, appearing across TV, video on demand, cinema, out of home, digital out of home, digital, and social.

Further creative work will be unveiled throughout 2022.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Bank, said: “Our new ‘Drumbeat’ advert brings our iconic black horse into the heart of daily life, demonstrating our timeless commitment to families, businesses, and communities across Britain.”

