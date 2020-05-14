Emmet McGonagle
Added 57 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Lloyds Bank's isolation campaign gets frank about mental well-being

Work builds on 2018's 'Get the inside out' campaign.

Lloyds Bank: game of 20 questions focuses on mental health
Lloyds Bank: game of 20 questions focuses on mental health

Lloyds Bank has unveiled a campaign alongside charity partner Mental Health UK to support customers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "By your side" shows different families playing a game of 20 questions, each describing symptoms of stress, anxiety isolation and guilt. It aims to showcase common mental-health issues experienced during lockdown.

The work launches today (Thursday) and premieres on TV tonight during ITV's Who Wants to be a Millionaire. It is supported by social media and radio activity.

The campaign was written by Graham Cappi, art directed by James Gillham and directed by Max Fisher through Knucklehead. Media is handled by MediaCom.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds, said: "In these unprecedented times, lots of our customers will be experiencing stress and anxiety, with many people finding that their everyday life and financial situation has changed overnight.

"Our partnership with Mental Health UK continues to offer help and support to the people of Britain during these difficult times." 

Lloyds has raised more than £10m for Mental Health UK since the partnership began in 2017. 

Brian Dow, chief executive for Mental Health UK, said: "With a growing number of us experiencing new or worsening mental-health problems due to Covid-19, the need to ensure no-one is left isolated or unsupported has never been greater. 

"We are proud to be a partner on this campaign connecting people with the advice and information they need to navigate this challenging time, and we are grateful for Lloyds Banking Group's continued commitment to moving the nation's mental health forward."

In 2018, Lloyds won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising competition, earning its "Get the inside out" campaign £1m in free airtime for its depiction of non-visible disability.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
MEDIA
The top 5 TV ads helping us discover what's possible

The top 5 TV ads helping us discover what's possible

Promoted

May 07, 2020
Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020