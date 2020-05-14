Lloyds Bank's isolation campaign gets frank about mental well-being

Lloyds Bank has unveiled a campaign alongside charity partner Mental Health UK to support customers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "By your side" shows different families playing a game of 20 questions, each describing symptoms of stress, anxiety isolation and guilt. It aims to showcase common mental-health issues experienced during lockdown.

The work launches today (Thursday) and premieres on TV tonight during ITV's Who Wants to be a Millionaire. It is supported by social media and radio activity.

The campaign was written by Graham Cappi, art directed by James Gillham and directed by Max Fisher through Knucklehead. Media is handled by MediaCom.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds, said: "In these unprecedented times, lots of our customers will be experiencing stress and anxiety, with many people finding that their everyday life and financial situation has changed overnight.

"Our partnership with Mental Health UK continues to offer help and support to the people of Britain during these difficult times."

Lloyds has raised more than £10m for Mental Health UK since the partnership began in 2017.

Brian Dow, chief executive for Mental Health UK, said: "With a growing number of us experiencing new or worsening mental-health problems due to Covid-19, the need to ensure no-one is left isolated or unsupported has never been greater.

"We are proud to be a partner on this campaign connecting people with the advice and information they need to navigate this challenging time, and we are grateful for Lloyds Banking Group's continued commitment to moving the nation's mental health forward."

In 2018, Lloyds won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising competition, earning its "Get the inside out" campaign £1m in free airtime for its depiction of non-visible disability.