Lloyds co-funds six-part TV series about delicate money conversations

Save Well, Spend Better will air on Monday nights on Channel 4.

Save Well, Spend Better: Asuquo, Williamson, Miller Cole and Wilson
Families who have volunteered to be filmed having frank and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about their finances are the subject of a new TV series co-funded by Lloyds Bank and Channel 4, and produced by Firecracker.

Lloyds has taken the initiative following the success of its "M-word" campaign, launched in March, that focused on the awkwardness around people talking about money with their loved ones. It was created by Adam & Eve/DDB and MediaCom handed media planning and buying. 

Save Well, Spend Better is fronted by TV presenter and life coach Anna Williamson and will feature input from financial advisor Emmanuel Asuquo and Relate counsellor Simone Bose.

The show also features enterpreneur Bianca Miller Cole, who starred in The Apprentice in 2014, and Ann Wilson, a financial consultant and author of The Wealth Chef

Lloyds will run a live-chat service during and for an hour after the final three episodes of the six-part show, allowing people at home to talk to counsellors from relationship-advice charity Relate.

Richard Warren, director of marketing and communications at Lloyds, said: "Our aim is to encourage more people to feel able to start their own family money conversations and we've been working with Relate, the relationship experts, to create unique, real-time support for the conversations that we hope Save Well, Spend Better will inspire."

