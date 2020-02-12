Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lloyd's of London seeks creative agency

Historic insurance organisation previously worked with Rufus Leonard.

Lloyd's of London: established circa 1686
Lloyd's of London: established circa 1686

Lloyd’s of London is looking to appoint a lead creative agency.

The insurance company, the origins of which date back to the late 17th century, is working with Creativebrief on the process, which is at the final pitch stage.

A spokesman said: "The successful agency will work on an important phase of the organisation’s marketing and ambition for 2020 and beyond. Their remit will be in a B2B capacity. Whilst the work will initiate on a UK scale, it will quickly expand to global territories."

Most recently, Lloyd’s worked with Rufus Leonard, which was appointed in 2016 – although the brand said it was not the incumbent agency. 

Lloyd’s is an insurance and reinsurance market consisting of independent operators that work together to pool and spread risk. It started in around 1686 in Lloyd’s Coffee House in the City of London, which became known as a place for merchants to obtain shipping news and to buy maritime insurance. 

The institution has been taking steps to modernise. Previously seen as one of the few remaining places to continue the City of London’s drinking culture, last year it introduced a code of conduct to bar anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs from its building, with the on-site bar becoming a coffee shop.

Last month, Lloyd's appointed Louise Smith (pictured, right), former head of intelligent automation at the royal Bank of Scotland and a fintech envoy for HM Treasury, as chief digital officer.

Last year, it launched a project, "Future of Lloyd’s", with the aim of refocusing the business around data and technology, and opened a £53m product innovation facility in June.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago