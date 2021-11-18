Local media enjoys 18% surge in online audiences thanks to youth boost

Online audiences for local media have grown 17.9% to 37.6 million people in the past year, thanks to more readers turning to local news sites for information about coronavirus, according to Jicreg data.

Launching today (18 November), the Jicreg Life is Local database shows that 42 million people in the UK (78.5% of the population over the age of 15) access local journalism either in print or digital every month.

While most of the growth in local media consumption has been fuelled by digital, overall, local news brands' reach grew by 7.7% year on year.

The past 12 months has also brought an 18.5% surge in young people taking to their mobiles to read local news, reaching a total of 10.9 million people between the ages of 15 and 34.

Life is Local's launch is being supported by Paul Knight, chief executive of OmniGov, who believes local media is a powerful proposition for advertisers such as the government. He cited as a case in point the way that the government worked with local news media for its "All together" ad drive, which has been running in local and national media.

Jicreg has put together a video featuring Knight and others:

Henry Faure Walker, chief executive of Newsquest, said: "The pandemic not only prompted a renewed interest in local life but it also created a surge in people wanting quality local information and reporting that they could rely on. As a result, local news brands now reach more people than ever before.

"As we move forward, it is vital that agencies and advertisers acknowledge that life has become more community focused, and that local news media represents the perfect platform for them to connect with audiences in a highly trusted environment."

Knight added: "Trusted journalism has taken on increased importance in our lives, and advertisers can benefit as a result. And this is as true for government as it is for the businesses which will power our economy going forward. Now, it is up to the advertising community to seize the opportunity to align with this vital and unique force for good."

Clare O'Brien, ISBA head of media effectiveness and performance, said: "In a world in which local life has become increasingly important, local news media has a fundamental role to play in connecting advertisers with audiences in a highly trusted and brand safe environment."

Jicreg Life is Local audiences are calculated by RSMB, using a mix of PamCo, Comscore and audited circulation data. Jicreg is a joint currency used by all major publishers and comms agencies in the UK. It is governed by a board of representatives from local media, the NMA, ISBA and the IPA.