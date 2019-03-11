Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

There has been a distinct rise in demand for local content and experiences over the last decade. This ‘local’ trend is a direct response to globalisation.

European countries (and beyond) are increasingly interested in seeing global ideas at a local level. TV is also being adapted to local markets on a larger scale.

Localised TV and branded entertainment is a huge opportunity for brands and advertisers to connect with target audiences on a more relevant and intimate level.

So, what does this mean for TV programming? What are the challenges when creating scalable content and video that crosses borders and platforms? And are we heading towards greater collaboration between production companies and the advertising industry?

Join RTL AdConnect on March 26th as we explore the biggest trends in TV, and how can you make the most of local content.

Campaign's global head of media, Gideon Spanier, hosts an interactive panel over breakfast with: Neil Mortensen, director of audiences at ITV; Jorma Kremser, global media manager at Bose Corporation; Dug James, SVP development production at Fremantle; and Stéphane Coruble, CEO at RTL AdConnect.

Our expert panel will tackle your key questions and try to decode international trends and offer actionable insights into the effectiveness of TV.

So what does the future look like for TV? Come and find out!



Don’t miss TV Talks on March 26th 2019 from 8:30 - 10am. The event is free to attend and open to all, but places are limited.



If you would like to attend, please RSVP at invitation@rtladconnect.com.