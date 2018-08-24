Gurjit Degun
L'Occitane creates experience store with rain shower sink

L'Occitane, the natural cosmetics company, has created a new store in New York with a rain shower sink and a curved bench underneath an olive tree to provide an "unforgettable" experience.

The shop, 555 5th Avenue, also has an interactive skin consultation area and "an enhanced fulfillment services comptoir".

It is part of a series of experience-led stores that the brand has launched – others are located in London, Paris, Brazil, and Toronto. The brand is creating more experiences to compete with online retailing, and wants to give consumers a reason to visit its stores.

Christina Polychroni, regional chief marketing and ecommerce officer for North America, said: "At 555 5th Avenue, each customer’s experience is intended to be unique. Customers will be able to explore the L’Occitane brand history and signature products through ever-changing immersive installations that echo the Provencal art de vivre and rich story-telling moments."

The new shop has been designed in-house by Daniel Contorni, international artistic director, and Paul Blackburn, vice president of concept design, construction and merchandising.

