L'Occitane hits US roads with beauty truck

The brand has created the L'Occi Truck, which has been inspired by the vintage French Citroën H Van, often used by French farmers in small towns.

The truck features a tester rail of L’Occitane products, a large exterior screen showcasing the brand’s history, and will have an interactive station for consumers to test its beauty range.

Beauty associates will join the tour and demonstrate products that have been tailored for each region.

The tour begins on 7 April at the Cherry Blosson Festival in Washington, D.C. It will continue to Beautycon at Jacob Javits Center in New York on 21 and 22 April; and pop up at The Grover in Los Angeles in October.

Caroline Le Roch, commercial chief officer for North America at L’Occitane, said: "Entering a boutique can often be intimidating to a consumer; this dynamic concept is truly more approachable while still an extension of the multi-sensory and hospitable customer experience from our boutiques.

"The L'Occi Truck is a great discovery tool for those who have yet to be introduced to L'Occitane."