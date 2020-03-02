Kim Benjamin
How long?
London Eye marks birthday celebrations with themed pods

Experiences include elevated pub and sky-high disco.

London Eye: celebrating 20 years
The London Eye is launching what it calls "the world's first elevated English pub" with a pod decorated in the style of a classic English pub, as part of its 20th birthday celebrations in March.

The landmark is transforming 20 of its pods with a range of installations and experiences to mark the occasion. These include a pod taken over by street artist Ben Eine, a sky-high disco, a takeover with Crosstown Doughnuts and a pamper pod.

Other experiences include "Air to the throne", where guests can take a selfie with a Madame Tussauds Queen Elizabeth figure and the chance to see a performance of songs from West End musicals, while the "Eye on the pride" pod will be decked out in colours in honour of the London Pride community.

Children can enjoy story time with a Hamleys experience, while The Five Points Brewing Co will offer a range of craft beers. Those who enjoy fitness can take part in an early-morning yoga session or a spinning class. 

The activations are taking place during 6-9 March, with all proceeds being donated to Merlin’s Magic Wand, which helps disabled and disadvantaged children. They were devised in partnership with Lastminute.com, which has taken over from Coca-Cola as headline sponsor of the London Eye.

