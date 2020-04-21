London Fashion Week goes digital for merged men's and women's event

The British Fashion Council is merging its upcoming London Fashion Weeks to create one gender-neutral, digital platform in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to run from 12 to 14 June, during the pre-scheduled dates for men's LFW. The women's LFW was due to take place from 18 to 22 September.

It will focus on the experiences of British fashion businesses and creatives. Content will be availble to a global audience and will consist of interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms.

The British Fashion Council said this will give designers an opportunity to generate sales for the public through existing collections and retailers through orders for next season’s products.

Tech brands including Amazon Launchpad, Facebook, Google, Instagram and YouTube will support the event by "activating content in unique ways". They will sit alongside LFW's long-standing brand partners, which include British GQ, the Evening Standard, Mercedes-Benz, The May Fair and Toni & Guy.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: "By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future.

"Designers will be able to share their stories and, for those that have them, their collections with a wider global community. We hope that, as well as personal perspectives on this difficult time, there will be inspiration in bucketloads. It is what British fashion is known for."