Emmet McGonagle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

London Fashion Week goes digital for merged men's and women's event

Event is set to take place in June.

LFW: digital event will include interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms
LFW: digital event will include interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms

The British Fashion Council is merging its upcoming London Fashion Weeks to create one gender-neutral, digital platform in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to run from 12 to 14 June, during the pre-scheduled dates for men's LFW. The women's LFW was due to take place from 18 to 22 September. 

It will focus on the experiences of British fashion businesses and creatives. Content will be availble to a global audience and will consist of interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms.

The British Fashion Council said this will give designers an opportunity to generate sales for the public through existing collections and retailers through orders for next season’s products.

Tech brands including Amazon Launchpad, Facebook, Google, Instagram and YouTube will support the event by "activating content in unique ways". They will sit alongside LFW's long-standing brand partners, which include British GQ, the Evening Standard, Mercedes-Benz, The May Fair and Toni & Guy.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: "By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future.

"Designers will be able to share their stories and, for those that have them, their collections with a wider global community. We hope that, as well as personal perspectives on this difficult time, there will be inspiration in bucketloads. It is what British fashion is known for." 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago