London mayoral candidate Brian Rose launches OOH ad blitz

Brian Rose, the YouTuber, podcaster and former businessman running for London mayor, has kicked off an outdoor campaign across 20 of the Big Smoke’s boroughs, in what his team have called one of the biggest single media buys for a political campaign in the capital ever.

Feauting Rose dressed like the eponymous butler from Ask Jeeves, “Brian for mayor” positions him as “your next mayor of London”. A campaign film features the candidate standing smugly alongside digital outdoor posters.

Ads also outlines the podcaster-come-politician’s ambitious policies, including plans to put 10,000 new police officers on the street, abolish the congestion charge and build 50,000 affordable homes by Christmas.

The campaign launched yesterday with locations including Holland Park roundabout, Cromwell Road, Westfield Stratford and Hammersmith Flyover.

It includes partnerships with Clear Channel, Ocean Outdoor, JCDecaux and UK Billboards.

“I think the assets look fantastic and the response from the public has been incredible,” Rose said.

“Covid means we need a radical new approach to getting our message out to voters, and this is set to be the most interactive canvassing campaign ever.”

A decade ago, Rose quit his career as a banker to set up YouTube channel London Real, which now has more than two million YouTube subscribers.

London Real, which is also the name of a podcast, is billed as "the curator of people worth watching" that features "interesting guests with fascinating stories and unique perspectives on life".

Rose has been accused of using his platforms to spread misinformation about Covid-19, and his guests have included consipriacy theorist David Icke.

At the beginning of 2021, Rose and his team were fined by City of London Police for canvassing on the streets of Southwark in central London as "campaigning was not a necessary reason" for being out”.

Rose continued: “While the technology may be new, there’s nothing new about the need to get out and speak with voters, find out about their concerns and answer their questions with my plan for London.

“I am confident that my campaign will continue to resonate with Londoners, and I am looking forward to polling day on 6 May.”

Kim Murray, chief operations officer at Brian For Mayor, said: “It’s important that Londoners know they have a choice in the upcoming mayoral elections, and we are pleased that our media partners have helped us deliver a campaign which is already generating significant cut through.”