Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

London & Partners targets millennials with social marketing

The mayor of London's official promotional agency wants to attract young tourists.

London & Partners: promotes capital as destination for tourism, work, investment and studying
London & Partners: promotes capital as destination for tourism, work, investment and studying

London & Partners, the mayor of London’s official promotional agency, has appointed Alfred to highlight the capital's cultural offering in a paid social media campaign.

Activity will target a millennial audience in France and the US, promoting a range of experiences across London, with a focus on culture and nightlife.

Joanna Darwin, director of content and channels at London & Partners, said: "Alfred’s data-led paid media strategy stood out in the pitch process, demonstrating a strong understanding of the target audience."

Alfred’s remit includes the development of tailored video content for official tourism site Visit London’s social media channels, as well as paid media strategy and campaign optimisation. This includes recommending ad formats across Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, campaign objectives, targeting and budget management.

Dan Neale, managing director at Alfred said: "Our philosophy of creating movements, not moments, resonated with London & Partners, as it means our approach to paid media is data- and insight-led, but ultimately developed through the lens of who we’re talking to and where we’re talking to them."

London & Partners’ purpose is to support the mayor’s key objectives by promoting London internationally as a leading city in which to invest, work, study and visit.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019