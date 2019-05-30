London & Partners targets millennials with social marketing

London & Partners, the mayor of London’s official promotional agency, has appointed Alfred to highlight the capital's cultural offering in a paid social media campaign.

Activity will target a millennial audience in France and the US, promoting a range of experiences across London, with a focus on culture and nightlife.

Joanna Darwin, director of content and channels at London & Partners, said: "Alfred’s data-led paid media strategy stood out in the pitch process, demonstrating a strong understanding of the target audience."

Alfred’s remit includes the development of tailored video content for official tourism site Visit London’s social media channels, as well as paid media strategy and campaign optimisation. This includes recommending ad formats across Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, campaign objectives, targeting and budget management.

Dan Neale, managing director at Alfred said: "Our philosophy of creating movements, not moments, resonated with London & Partners, as it means our approach to paid media is data- and insight-led, but ultimately developed through the lens of who we’re talking to and where we’re talking to them."

London & Partners’ purpose is to support the mayor’s key objectives by promoting London internationally as a leading city in which to invest, work, study and visit.