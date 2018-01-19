Kim Benjamin
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lone Wolf to host spirit-infused immersive dining experience

Brewdog-backed craft gin and vodka distiller Lone Wolf is staging a Burns Night-inspired supper club,

Lone Wolf to host spirit-infused immersive dining experience

The event, taking place on 25 January at London's Old Street tube station, will be hosted by Lone Wolf’s managing director, Doug Bairner, and head distiller, Steven Kersley, who will share the story behind Lone Wolf.

Each course of the menu, created in partnership with the Art of Dining, will be paired with a bespoke Lone Wolf cocktail crafted for the event.

Dishes will include rye bread with smoked butter, cured Scottish salmon and a beetroot and apple bloody mary, haggis pie paired with a LoneWolf barrel aged vodka sauce and Lone Wolf vodka poached rhubarb cranachan.

Lone Wolf will also unveil a Lone Wolf Gin & Tonic vending machine on 23 and 24 January at the same location. The concept is a nod to the history of gin sales restrictions in the 18th Century, when bars would create hidden slots that would dispense shots of the drink.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now