LoneWolf to install gin and tonic vending machines in Manchester

LoneWolf, the BrewDog-backed distiller, is installing a gin and tonic vending machine in Manchester in a nod to the history of gin's prohibition in the 1800s.

The brand is also hosting supper clubs in the city with a "spirits-infused" menu with dishes including meat pie, Eccles cake and Lancashire cheese.

LoneWolf’s managing director Doug Bairner and head distiller Steven Kersley will host the evenings. They will explain the menu and the brand’s distilling process.

The supper clubs run on 17 and 18 April. The vending machine will dispense cans for free on 16 and 17 April, and are also available to buy at Tesco.

Bairner said: "This vending machine installation gives us the ideal opportunity to add innovation and the cunning wisdom of the past to the iconic and rich tapestry of Manchester.

"It took 192 unique distillations to perfect LoneWolf Gin, and our new gin and tonic cans are the latest manifestation of our dedication to delivering the perfect serve every time."

