Long Covid, short effect: was 2020’s digital shift a mere temporary blip?

With the world blinking into the bright light of a post-lockdown world, it's time for brands to take stock of how their audiences have changed – and what that means for the future.

That's easier said than done, though. There's still uncertainty among consumers and with unprecedented pressure from accelerated adoption of digital services, brands are struggling with long-term planning.

So, now we want to hear about your experiences and predictions. Did you invest in your online offering in 2020 as a result of consumer spend shifting online? What areas did you invest in? And are brands that manoeuvred to take advantage of the great digital leap forward now losing momentum?

In return for your time, we’ll enter you into a prize draw for a £150 Amazon voucher - please make sure to submit your details at the end of the survey to be in with a chance of winning!