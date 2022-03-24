Lord Michael Grade emerges as frontrunner for Ofcom chair post

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has named Lord Michael Grade as its preferred candidate to become the new chair of Ofcom.

Grade will now appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny (date to be confirmed), in line with the Government’s standard process for selecting the Ofcom chair.

The assessment panel is led by civil servant Sue Gray, who also carried out the “partygate” investigation.

Ofcom detailed that Maggie Carver will continue as interim chair of the UK’s media regulator, until a permanent chair has been confirmed.

Grade has had a long career in broadcasting, encompassing London Weekend Television, the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

In May 2004 he was appointed chairman of the BBC, succeeding Gavyn Davies, resigning in November 2006 when he was named executive chairman of ITV.

He prevously ran Channel 4 between 1988 and 1997, and fought off attempts to privatise the channel at the time, but has since changed his tune.

Grade and ITV were among potential bidders circling the state-owned broadcaster, which recently underwent a Government consultation on whether it should be privatised.

Grade has also previously worked as non-executive chairman of Pinewood and Shepperton Film Studios for 16 years.

He is non-executive chairman of Talent Bank and of the production company StoryFirst and sits on the advisory board of media and entertainment marketing company Miroma.

In January 2011 he became the Conservative peer, Lord Grade of Yarmouth, however, if he is appointed as Ofcom chair, he will move to the cross-benches. He will also need to give up any non-executive roles that could cause a conflict of interest.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was previously in the running to become the chair of Ofcom, but he withdrew from the process last November. Grade's apointment will bring to a close one of the more contentious and politically-charged Government appointment processes of recent years.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Lord Grade's experience at the highest level of a number of broadcasters and his expert knowledge of the British media landscape makes him an ideal candidate for this role.

"Going forward, Ofcom has an even more important role to play as the UK's communications regulator. The introduction of the Online Safety Bill will give it new responsibilities and resources to ensure digital platforms tackle illegal and abusive material online. I am confident that under Lord Grade’s leadership Ofcom will rise to the challenge with great success."

Grade added: "Ofcom is respected across the globe as a first rate communications regulator so I am privileged to be asked to become its chair. The role of Ofcom in British life has never been more important with new responsibilities on the horizon regulating online safety, on top of the ever changing broadcasting landscape.

“I look forward to my appearance in front of the DCMS Select Committee to outline what I can bring to this role and how I can help ensure Ofcom is fit for the future."