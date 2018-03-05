Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

L'Oréal appoints Event Concept for annual live hairdressing competition

L'Oréal has picked Event Concept to deliver the UK final of its long-running live hairdressing competition.

L'Oréal appoints Event Concept for annual live hairdressing competition

The L’Oréal Colour Trophy is one of the most prominent events in the hairdressing industry, and has been running since 1954.

Event Concept is planning to focus on "integrating digital technology with intelligent design" around an overarching theme of "hair inspired by fashion". The agency will also make use of textiles that reflect and refract light.

Adam Stanley, account director at Event Concept, said: "When L'Oréal first approached us, it was clear that they were looking to reimagine previous years’ events to create a truly engaging guest experience.

"Our design for the L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2018 UK Grand Final draws heavily on combining innovative materials with leading event technology."

The event will take place on 4 June at Battersea Evolution. Last year's event was created by Fisher Productions.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now