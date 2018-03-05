L'Oréal appoints Event Concept for annual live hairdressing competition

The L’Oréal Colour Trophy is one of the most prominent events in the hairdressing industry, and has been running since 1954.

Event Concept is planning to focus on "integrating digital technology with intelligent design" around an overarching theme of "hair inspired by fashion". The agency will also make use of textiles that reflect and refract light.

Adam Stanley, account director at Event Concept, said: "When L'Oréal first approached us, it was clear that they were looking to reimagine previous years’ events to create a truly engaging guest experience.

"Our design for the L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2018 UK Grand Final draws heavily on combining innovative materials with leading event technology."

The event will take place on 4 June at Battersea Evolution. Last year's event was created by Fisher Productions.