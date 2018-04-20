Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

L'Oréal to create talk shows on women's empowerment at Cannes Film Festival

L'Oréal Paris is creating a talk show around women's empowerment at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

L'Oréal to create talk shows on women's empowerment at Cannes Film Festival

The brand, which has been a partner to the festival for 21 years, will broadcast "The worth it show" live from the beach. The seven shows are available for festival-goers and the public.

L'Oréal Paris said this year’s festival needs to be more than just about "movie-star glamour". So it is unveiling the "ordinary women behind the actresses, with their stories, their triumphs and the obstacles on the way to feeling worth it".

The brand is also creating the "L'Oréal Paris beauty bar" which will have workshops, consultations with make-up artists, and its latest products.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now