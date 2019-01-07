Orianna Rosa Royle
L'Oreal debuts wearable device for measuring skin pH levels

L'Oréal and La Roche-Posay unveil My Skin Track pH at CES.

L'Oreal debuts wearable device for measuring skin pH levels

L’Oréal has unveiled a wearable sensor and companion app that measures skin pH levels to create customised product regimens tailored to the user's needs.

The company claims that it is the first wearable device to measure skin pH levels using microfluidic technology. My Skin Track pH was co-developed by skincare brand La Roche-Posay and will be unveiled at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

"The scientific and medical communities have long known the link between skin pH levels and common skin concerns that millions of people experience every day," Guive Balooch, global vice-president of the L’Oréal technology incubator.

The skincare company created the product to "empower consumers with meaningful information about their skin".

L’Oréal worked with Epicore Biosystems, the industry leader in microfluidic platforms and soft wearable sensors, to develop the product, which relies on microfluidic technology.

The device, which provides an accurate pH reading within 15 minutes by capturing trace amounts of sweat from skin pores through a network of micro-channels, will be available this year at select La Roche-Posay dermatologists in the US, with the goal of becoming a direct-to-consumer product.

"This new prototype represents the next step in La Roche-Posay’s beauty tech journey. We are committed to bringing scientific progress directly to consumers to help them take great care of their skin," Laetitia Toupet, global general manager of La Roche-Posay, said.

My Skin Track pH is the latest tech development by L’Oréal designed to support its skincare division after the launch of an ultraviolet light sensor in November 2018.

