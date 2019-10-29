L'Oreal, Dunelm and Performics to star at transforming retail event

Ecommerce experts from L’Oréal, Dunelm and Eagle Eye are among the speakers at Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing event in London.

"Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce", in association with Performics, takes place on 28 November – the day before Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The event will examine how the fusion of digital media and commerce is revolutionising retail as the smartphone screen takes over from the high street as the main shop window for many brands.

Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director at L’Oréal UK and Ireland, and Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer at Dunelm, will discuss how their companies are transforming how they market and sell to consumers.

L’Oréal, the global beauty giant, and Dunelm, the UK homewares retailer, have both reported strong ecommerce growth this year.

Other speakers include Tim Mason, chief executive of Eagle Eye, a marketing technology company specialising in retail, and Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product at Performics, the performance marketing agency.

Mason is the author of a recent book, Omnichannel Retail, and a former chief marketing officer at Tesco, while Chikli brings experience of the booming ecommerce market in China, where she was previously chief executive of Zenith.

Analysts at eMarketer expect UK ecommerce sales to rise 11% this year to £106bn or almost a quarter of retail sales.

