Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

L'Oréal Paris to create floating catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

L'Oréal Paris is hosting a floating catwalk on the River Seine for Paris Fashion Week featuring products from design houses including Balmain, Elie Saab and Jacquemus.

L'Oréal Paris to create floating catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

The campaign is part of the brand’s global strategy "to make trends from the fashion world accessible to all," Pierre Emmanuel Angelou, L'Oréal Paris’ global president, told Campaign.

The brand is planning to welcome 480 guests, thousands of members of the public and a global online audience. L’Oréal Paris will be live streaming the show and sharing the event through its social media channels once again.

A live stream of last year's catwalk along the Champs Élysées featuring Helen Mirren generated an audience of 113 million fans on social media reached through influencers’ posts. There were also 1.8 billion digital impressions and 50 million digital engagements.

"It will be a true celebration of fashion and beauty, which are the hallmarks of Paris," Angelou said. "Indeed, Paris Fashion Week is no longer just the runway but also what’s happening in the streets as well as online."

He added: "It is the perfect opportunity to create a moment which consumers usually don’t have access to and which they can share. Being L’Oréal Paris – it is our duty to really give women the world over an insider eye into what happens in Paris during this crazy week. Not only backstage, or on the runway but also in the showrooms, in the streets; not only with brands that already have high visibility but also with labels that are starting out."

L’Oréal Paris' in-house team is leading on the project, and the catwalk takes place on 30 September.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now