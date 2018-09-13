L'Oréal Paris to create floating catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

The campaign is part of the brand’s global strategy "to make trends from the fashion world accessible to all," Pierre Emmanuel Angelou, L'Oréal Paris’ global president, told Campaign.

The brand is planning to welcome 480 guests, thousands of members of the public and a global online audience. L’Oréal Paris will be live streaming the show and sharing the event through its social media channels once again.

A live stream of last year's catwalk along the Champs Élysées featuring Helen Mirren generated an audience of 113 million fans on social media reached through influencers’ posts. There were also 1.8 billion digital impressions and 50 million digital engagements.

"It will be a true celebration of fashion and beauty, which are the hallmarks of Paris," Angelou said. "Indeed, Paris Fashion Week is no longer just the runway but also what’s happening in the streets as well as online."

He added: "It is the perfect opportunity to create a moment which consumers usually don’t have access to and which they can share. Being L’Oréal Paris – it is our duty to really give women the world over an insider eye into what happens in Paris during this crazy week. Not only backstage, or on the runway but also in the showrooms, in the streets; not only with brands that already have high visibility but also with labels that are starting out."

L’Oréal Paris' in-house team is leading on the project, and the catwalk takes place on 30 September.