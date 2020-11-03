Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

L'Oreal Paris responds to pandemic with first digital make-up line

The cosmetics brand has launched a digital-only make-up tool that enables social-media users to try on different looks.

L'Oréal Paris: launching 10 filters
L'Oréal Paris: launching 10 filters

L’Oréal Paris has launched a digital make-up line that works on live video using AR tech. 

The digital make-up tool, a first for the brand, enables social-media users to try out different looks on Google Duo, Snapchat and Instagram. 

"Signature Faces", created by Virtue, Vice’s creative agency, will work via the Snap Camera in Snapchat, enabling users to virtually wear the products on video chat services, as well as on Instagram and Snapchat.  

L’Oréal Paris is also releasing one “exclusive look” on Google Duo, making it the first beauty brand to be used directly within Google's video conference system. 

There are 10 virtual filters across three themes: “volumising capsules”, “plump shot” and “fire match”, with which people can experiment with varying make-up textures.  

Pascal Rotteveel, executive creative director, Western Europe at Virtue, said the idea was born from the insight that consumers, particular younger “Gen Z” people, wanted to socialise more on video calls, but “we weren’t utilising these platforms to the best of their abilities when it came to self expression”.

“We then wondered, what if you could have a digital beauty case that enables you to express yourself in online social encounters, in ways you could never do in real life,” he said. 

The pandemic has rocked the beauty industry this year as supply chains have been disrupted, bricks-and-mortar retail spaces were forced to close and the collapse in air travel hammered duty-free shopping. McKinsey has estimated that global revenue for the beauty industry could fall by up to 30% this year. 

The crisis has put fashion brands under pressure to launch online beauty tools, which may have been seen as a “nice to have” rather than a priority for cosmetic giants like L’Oréal. 

The Signature Faces collection was co-created by Val Garland, the L’Oréal Paris global make-up artists and 3D artists Ariel Lu and Sylvain Gaussens. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020