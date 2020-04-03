L'Oreal, RB and Essity collaborate to encourage responsible shopping

L’Oréal, RB and Essity brands have teamed up to launch a campaign encouraging consumers to adopt more considerate shopping habits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Publicis Groupe UK, "Shop responsibly" features bright yellow circles, all of which boast ways that consumers can adopt to improve the shopping experience of people around them.

These include "support NHS shopping hours", "respect elderly shopping hours" and "keep two metres apart".

Shoppers are also encouraged to buy only what they need in light of panic-buying that led to surging supermarket sales.

The campaign launches today (Friday) and includes messages on retailers’ websites, email communications and social media activity. Brands involved in the campaign include Plenty, Cushelle, Durex and Dettol.

"Overnight, we’ve seen an irreversible shift in the role retailers and brands play in people’s lives," Annette King, chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK, said.

"We’ve also seen incredible efforts by so many businesses and their hard-working employees to do the right thing in this difficult time. 'Shop responsibly' unites the sector in an urgent entreaty to consumers to behave responsibly and think about others.

"We invite retailers, supermarkets and other business organisations to sign up to the campaign."

Last week, Tesco launched a spot encouraging social distancing in its stores, while Engine creatives James Hodson and Jason Keet created work urging bulk-buying shoppers to "leave food for the NHS front line".

Amos Susskind, managing director of L’Oréal UK, said: "During this unparalleled time, we all have a role to play in the battle against Covid-19. Whether as an individual or a business, we must come together and act to support those most vulnerable and exposed.

"This is especially true when it comes to the way we shop and, as a leading FMCG company, we have the responsibility to amplify this campaign, reminding our consumers of the basic but fundamental principles of ‘Stay home, stay safe and shop responsibly’."

Phil Smith, director-general at ISBA, added: "We champion an environment that is transparent, responsible and accountable, and this is more important now than ever. Advertisers have a vital role to play in driving positive behaviour changes during this crisis."

This week, a special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer found that brands' actions during the pandemic will have an impact on future purchasing behaviour for consumers.