L'Oreal to relocate UK head office to White City

L'Oréal is moving its UK headquarters from Hammersmith to White City, where it will occupy six floors of a new 11-storey building.

The beauty brand will move its 1,000 employees to White City Place business district in 2023, joining existing occupiers including Net-a-Porter, the BBC and ITV Studios.

The bespoke head office, L’Oréal said, will be focused on "collaboration, creativity and agility" and house the L’Oréal Academy, which trains 10,000 hairdressers a year.

It is designed by Allies and Morrison and will feature an outdoor terrace.

"Relocating our corporate headquarters is a unique opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace for tomorrow and a headquarters that best represents our creative and innovative company alongside our mission of beauty for all," Nathalie Bleach, L’Oréal UK and Ireland operations director, said.

L’Oréal said it would aim to achieve BREEM excellence certification – a leading sustainability standard – for the new office.

In spring 2019, Publicis Media moved its UK agencies to Television Centre in White City, a 10-minute walk from L'Oréal's new UK home.