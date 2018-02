of

The brand will set up the "Stylista hair bar" during the event next week with L’Oreal Paris hair stylists offering eight styles including braids, buns and waves.

Each style has a workshop to go with it such as boxing for braid fans, a surf lesson to go with beach waves, a ball pit for those who like buns and a swing seat session for people who prefer sleek hair.

Visitors will also be able to win prizes. The pop-up will be open on 3 and 4 March in Paris.