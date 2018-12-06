Simon Gwynn
Lottery 'Fisherman' ad cleared of promoting gambling as solution to hardship

Twenty-four people complained about debut campaign from Adam & Eve/DDB.

A TV campaign for The National Lottery did not promote the game as a potential solution to financial troubles, the Advertising Standards Authority has ruled.

Twenty-four people complained to the watchdog about three versions of "Fisherman", the first work for the brand by Adam & Eve/DDB since it won the account from Omnicom stablemate Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO earlier this year.

But the ASA broadly agreed with the response from Camelot arguing that the family in the film was not portrayed as being in serious hardship and that their lottery win was not seen to drastically alter their lives.

When it launched in September, the spot was strongly criticised by Campaign’s Jeremy Lee as failing to understand real people’s lives.

