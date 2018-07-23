Love Island 2018 finale peaks with 4.1m viewers

Love Island winners: Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

The fourth series had an average audience of 3.6 million people, the highest ever for the channel, according to overnight figures. This is an extra 1 milion viewers compared with last year’s finale. The second series finished with 1.4m, and the first series in 2014 had 800,000 for the final episode.

ITV2 attracted 1.6 million 16- to 34-year-olds last night, and had 1.9 million simulcast requests on the ITV Hub, it’s on-demand platform.

The broadcaster said that Love Island has been the most-watched show on a digital channel ever among the hard-to-reach younger audience. It also confirmed that Love Island will be back for another series next year.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions, said: "At ITV2, we were thrilled with the level of younger viewer engagement to the extent that it broke all our previous audience records and is now firmly established as the biggest ever series in the multi-channel space.

"The main show, The Hot List and Aftersun have all helped propel ITV2 towards what will undoubtedly be its most successful year so far."

This year's show lasted eight weeks, an extra two weeks than in previous series. Love Island 2018 kicked off with an average of 2.9 million viewers.