Love Island beats politics to be most tweeted-about TV show in 2018

Love Island was the most talked-about TV series on Twitter in 2018.

The fourth series of the reality show attracted more than six million tweets, resulting in 2.5 billion impressions, during its run in the summer, according to Kantar Media’s Social TV Ratings.

This means Love Island claimed top spot ahead of Question Time, which attracted more than 2.5 million tweets.

Brands associated with Love Island also saw high levels of engagement on social media. Online fashion retailer Missguided featured in 15,000 tweets around Love Island, no doubt due to a partnership with ITV that saw Missguided providing free clothes to the contestants on the show.

In addition, 6,800 tweets mentioned tech sponsor Samsung and 2,400 mentioned sponsor Lucozade.

Andy Brown, global chief executive of Kantar Media, said: "For brands and advertisers, this serves to reiterate the opportunity offered by multichannel engagement and the need for a connected intelligence approach to measure its impact, using social media platforms to become a part of the conversations they know their audiences are already having, at the right time and in the right place."

In total, there were 75 million tweets related to TV between 1 December 2017 and 30 November 2018, with entertainment programmes dominating with 32 million tweets, followed by drama (20 million) and current affairs (13 million).

Kantar Media's Social TV Ratings 2018