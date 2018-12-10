Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Love Island beats politics to be most tweeted-about TV show in 2018

ITV reality show partner Missguided was oft-mentioned too.

Love Island beats politics to be most tweeted-about TV show in 2018

Love Island was the most talked-about TV series on Twitter in 2018.

The fourth series of the reality show attracted more than six million tweets, resulting in 2.5 billion impressions, during its run in the summer, according to Kantar Media’s Social TV Ratings.

This means Love Island claimed top spot ahead of Question Time, which attracted more than 2.5 million tweets.

Brands associated with Love Island also saw high levels of engagement on social media. Online fashion retailer Missguided featured in 15,000 tweets around Love Island, no doubt due to a partnership with ITV that saw Missguided providing free clothes to the contestants on the show.

In addition, 6,800 tweets mentioned tech sponsor Samsung and 2,400 mentioned sponsor Lucozade.

Andy Brown, global chief executive of Kantar Media, said: "For brands and advertisers, this serves to reiterate the opportunity offered by multichannel engagement and the need for a connected intelligence approach to measure its impact, using social media platforms to become a part of the conversations they know their audiences are already having, at the right time and in the right place."

In total, there were 75 million tweets related to TV between 1 December 2017 and 30 November 2018, with entertainment programmes dominating with 32 million tweets, followed by drama (20 million) and current affairs (13 million).

Kantar Media's Social TV Ratings 2018

Programme Channel Number of tweets Number of impressions
1 Love Island series 4 ITV2 6,279,083 2,504,097,324
2 Question Time BBC One 2,534,625 417,463,964
3 Good Morning Britain ITV 1,804,713 1,098,129,607
4 Doctor Who BBC One 1,751,565 380,961,212
5 The Andrew Marr Show BBC One 1,627,741 379,495,930
6 Daily Politics BBC Two 1,512,650 374,073,067
7 Newsnight BBC Two 1,310,811 292,150,654
8 Eurovision Song Contest BBC One 1,184,023 428,059,387
9 Coronation Street ITV 1,163,275 563,280,542
10 The X Factor ITV 1,160,523 399,778,812
11 I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! ITV 1,121,051 450,559,265
12 This Morning ITV 990,293 488,925,655
13 EastEnders BBC One 975,000 388,526,162
14 Celebrity Big Brother series 22 Channel 5 959,370 565,552,864
15 Celebrity Big Brother series 21 Channel 5 930,763 465,267,295
16 Emmerdale ITV 917,235 416,529,963
17 Big Brother 2018 Channel 5 730,843 285,681,325
18 Breakfast BBC One 677,521 351,752,281
19 Strictly Come Dancing BBC One 656,647 413,796,284
20 Shadowhunters Netflix 599,530 39,777,553
Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out