Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Love Island breaks series-opener record with 3.3m viewers

Programme was most watched this year among 16- to 24-year-olds.

Love Island: season five debuted last night
Love Island: season five debuted last night

Last night’s launch episode of Love Island on ITV2 pulled in an average of 3.3 million viewers – up on last year’s figure of 2.9 million.

The show was the highest-rated programme at 9pm last night across all channels with an 18.5% share, ahead of Death in Paradise on BBC One and 7 Up & Me on the main ITV channel.

Love Island peaked with 3.7 million viewers, while a peak of 488,000 people watched the simulcast live on ITV Hub.

The show was the most-watched programme on TV this year among 16- to 24-year-olds with 622,000 viewers – a 59% share of viewing within that age group.

While the reality show once again upped its audience on the previous year, this year’s increase was far less dramatic than the surge of interest last year that saw series four’s opener pull in more than double the viewers of series three’s first episode. 

Last night’s viewing figures were also down on the 2018 season finale, won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, which drew a peak of 4.1 million and an average of 3.6 million.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

May 30, 2019