Love Island breaks series-opener record with 3.3m viewers

Last night’s launch episode of Love Island on ITV2 pulled in an average of 3.3 million viewers – up on last year’s figure of 2.9 million.

The show was the highest-rated programme at 9pm last night across all channels with an 18.5% share, ahead of Death in Paradise on BBC One and 7 Up & Me on the main ITV channel.

Love Island peaked with 3.7 million viewers, while a peak of 488,000 people watched the simulcast live on ITV Hub.

The show was the most-watched programme on TV this year among 16- to 24-year-olds with 622,000 viewers – a 59% share of viewing within that age group.

While the reality show once again upped its audience on the previous year, this year’s increase was far less dramatic than the surge of interest last year that saw series four’s opener pull in more than double the viewers of series three’s first episode.

Last night’s viewing figures were also down on the 2018 season finale, won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, which drew a peak of 4.1 million and an average of 3.6 million.