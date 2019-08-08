Gurjit Degun
Love Island to bring in £77m ad revenue

Thirty-second spots during the main show are estimated to have cost around £45,000.

Love Island: this year's winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill
ITV is likely to have made about £77m in ad revenue from this year’s Love Island, according to industry estimates.

Media agency sources told Campaign the broadcaster charged around 10 times more for spot ads during Love Island than the average price for that slot on ITV2, as a result of the higher ratings the show attracted.

Across 42 episodes, viewers averaged 5.7 million per episode on all devices, up 600,000 viewers year on year.

Thirty-second spots during the main show are estimated to have cost around £45,000, up from around £4,000 for a general spot on ITV2 between 9-10pm.

Media buyers estimate ITV took £59m in spot revenue for Love Island, £2m for Love Island: Unseen Bits and £3m for Love Island: Aftersun. The two latter shows are weekly spin-offs that air on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

To put this in perspective, ITV is thought to have made around £20m from spot airtime during its schedule stalwart Coronation Street across the same period (30-second spots cost around £35,000, with six episodes of the show a week).

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall told investors last month that Love Island’s commercial success was driven by a further £8m in "incremental" revenue from commercial partnerships.

The partnership revenue was from a range of brands including Fenty, Superdrug, Samsung, Ministry of Sound and Superdrug. In addition, Uber Eats’ headline sponsorship of the show was worth a reported £5m.

Love Island has also driven strong results for its commercial partners. Online retailer I Saw It First said its week-on-week sales increased by 105% during the final week of the show.

A spokeswoman for ITV declined to comment.

