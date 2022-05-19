Love Island couples up with Boots once more as its official beauty partner

Love Island has invited Boots to sit around the firepit as the show extends its partnership with the beauty chain for the second year running.

As the official beauty partner for the show, Boots will stock the Love Island villa with products available in its stores, such as Fenty, Mac, No7 and sunscreen brand Soltan.

Last year's Love Island finale attracted 2.8 million viewers and as a result of the partnership, many brands saw their sales increase, with Fenty experiencing a 61% rise in its Boots sales after the show ended.

This year, more brands will be made available in the villa.

To promote the partnership, a campaign titled “Better be ready to find the ones” will launch to help viewers find the products used on the show and will include a dedicated hub on Boots’ website with exclusive content.

In addition, the partnership will have Boots “beauty moments” during the show and beach hut tutorials.

Peter Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, said: “We are so excited to be returning to the Love Island villa as beauty partner for the second year running. We hope to inspire customers to find their perfect beauty matches this summer.”

Bhavit Chandrani, ITV director of creative digital partnerships, added: “We’re really looking forward to recoupling up with Boots as our beauty partner again as it is bringing the biggest and best in beauty to the villa.”

Love Island will also welcome eBay into the fold as the show’s first pre-loved fashion partner.

The islanders will wear second-hand clothes and use a shared wardrobe, featured in the villa for the first time.

The campaign means eBay will have a presence on itv.com and Love Island’s social media channels, and viewers will be able to access eBay’s second-hand fashion on the Love Island app.

Eve Williams, chief marketing officer at eBay UK, said: “As one of the original homes of pre-loved, we believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes.”

Mike Spencer, executive producer of Love Island, said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner.

“As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.”