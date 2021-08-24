Love Island finale attracts 2.8 million viewers but can't hit summer 2019 high

More than 2.8 million people tuned in to watch Millie Court and Liam Reardon win the seventh season of ITV2’s Love Island.

The show, which aired between 9pm and 10.35pm last night (23 August), was the most-watched episode of the series and up by 430,000 viewers on the final of the last series, which concluded in February 2020, according to overnight figures.

However, viewing figures were down by 22% when compared with the last summer series, which came to a close in July 2019.

A further 400,000 tuned in on ITV Hub to watch Court and Reardon beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran despite their rocky relationship in the series.

ITV said that series seven is currently on track to be the most-watched to date in terms of viewing on ITV Hub.

Across the 49 episodes aired this year, viewers averaged 4.2 million per episode on all devices.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said: "We're delighted that the final ended on a ratings high, rounding off a series that is on track to be the most popular yet, in terms of viewing on ITV Hub, and averaging over 4 million per episode across all devices. Love Island also continues to be completely unrivalled in its ability to engage younger audiences at scale, with the show being the most-watched programme for 16-34s across any channel, for a really impressive 44 nights during the run."

Just Eat is the show's main sponsor, with a deal thought to be worth £50m. JD Sports provided the villa with a gym and workout gear, I Saw It First dressed the islanders and Boots and Cloud Nine, provided hair and beauty products. Other brand partnerships include Wrigley’s Extra, WKD, Spotify and Tinder.