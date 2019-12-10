Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Love Island reigns on Twitter in 2019

Traditional media channels were more talked-about than streaming services.

Love Island: generated eight million tweets in the summer
Love Island: generated eight million tweets in the summer

ITV’s reality show Love Island was the most-talked-about TV series on Twitter in 2019 for a second consecutive year.

The fifth series of Love Island attracted more than eight million tweets during its run in the summer, up from about six million tweets in 2018, according to the Kantar Social TV Ratings. Meanwhile, the show’s impressions on Twitter has remained roughly the same as last year at 2.5 billion.

ITV is planning to air two Love Island shows in 2020, so it’s likely that these figures will rise next year.

The BBC’s Question Time held on to the second spot, attracting more than six million tweets, up from 2.5 million last year.

The long-awaited final series of Game of Thrones, which didn’t enter the top 20 rankings last year, is fourth place. There were 2.8 million tweets that mentioned the Sky Atlantic fantasy series.

Separately, despite the rise in popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the BBC was the most-tweeted-about channel, with its programmes bringing in a total of 28 million tweets, followed by ITV at 14.9 million.

Netflix was tweeted about six million times, ranking sixth. Amazon, in 10th place, was mentioned in 1.5 million tweets.

BBC programmes, including Newsnight, Eurovision and the inaugural season of Killing Eve, made up more than half of the Kantar Social TV Ratings table. Black Mirror was the only Netflix show in the top 20, generating 1.2 million tweets.

In total, there were 98 million tweets related to TV between 1 December 2018 and 30 November 2019, up from 75 million tweets during the same period last year.

Mark Inskip, chief executive of Kantar Media UK and Ireland, said: "More than ever, we are seeing Brits take to social media to share their views and opinions on TV content, and while an increasing volume of that conversation is happening outside of the traditional broadcast window, linear TV channels and programmes are still reigning over on-demand disruptors.

"For brands and broadcasters, it’s critical to understand the ways in which viewers are watching – and engaging with – TV programmes, adapting their strategies to work with consumers on their terms, providing them with the content they want, where they want it, when they want it."

Programme Channel Tweets Impressions
1 Love Island series five ITV 2 8,104,447 2,538,400,823
2 Question Time BBC One 6,064,101 955,783,388
3 Good Morning Britain ITV 3,020,128 1,489,210,841
4 Game of Thrones series eight Sky Atlantic 2,835,295 701,725,891
5 Doctor Who BBC One 2,469,844 488,539,464
6 Breakfast BBC One 1,488,309 674,692,555
7 Newsnight BBC Two 1,460,007 392,377,549
8 Eurovision BBC 1,350,703 417,413,003
9 Peston ITV 1,303,144 285,923,203
10 Black Mirror Netflix 1,248,842 243,553,631
11 Politics Live BBC Two 1,160,398 348,318,997
12 The Andrew Marr Show BBC One 1,130,845 377,189,177
13 Wimbledon 2019 BBC One 1,078,725 811,299,764
14 Killing Eve series one BBC One 1,053,407 274,577,597
15 Coronation Street ITV 1,051,950 424,112,810
16 Emmerdale ITV 1,011,070 406,004,125
17 Brit Awards 2019 ITV 1,004,005 255,456,272
18 This Morning ITV 822,348 401,550,674
19 EastEnders BBC One 813,265 339,809,485
20 Panorama BBC One 790,167 149,668,609

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019