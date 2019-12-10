Love Island reigns on Twitter in 2019

ITV’s reality show Love Island was the most-talked-about TV series on Twitter in 2019 for a second consecutive year.

The fifth series of Love Island attracted more than eight million tweets during its run in the summer, up from about six million tweets in 2018, according to the Kantar Social TV Ratings. Meanwhile, the show’s impressions on Twitter has remained roughly the same as last year at 2.5 billion.

ITV is planning to air two Love Island shows in 2020, so it’s likely that these figures will rise next year.

The BBC’s Question Time held on to the second spot, attracting more than six million tweets, up from 2.5 million last year.

The long-awaited final series of Game of Thrones, which didn’t enter the top 20 rankings last year, is fourth place. There were 2.8 million tweets that mentioned the Sky Atlantic fantasy series.

Separately, despite the rise in popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the BBC was the most-tweeted-about channel, with its programmes bringing in a total of 28 million tweets, followed by ITV at 14.9 million.

Netflix was tweeted about six million times, ranking sixth. Amazon, in 10th place, was mentioned in 1.5 million tweets.

BBC programmes, including Newsnight, Eurovision and the inaugural season of Killing Eve, made up more than half of the Kantar Social TV Ratings table. Black Mirror was the only Netflix show in the top 20, generating 1.2 million tweets.

In total, there were 98 million tweets related to TV between 1 December 2018 and 30 November 2019, up from 75 million tweets during the same period last year.

Mark Inskip, chief executive of Kantar Media UK and Ireland, said: "More than ever, we are seeing Brits take to social media to share their views and opinions on TV content, and while an increasing volume of that conversation is happening outside of the traditional broadcast window, linear TV channels and programmes are still reigning over on-demand disruptors.

"For brands and broadcasters, it’s critical to understand the ways in which viewers are watching – and engaging with – TV programmes, adapting their strategies to work with consumers on their terms, providing them with the content they want, where they want it, when they want it."