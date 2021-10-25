Lovehoney celebrates 10 years of Fifty Shades with sex toy consultation experience

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is celebrating 10 years since the publication of erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey with a consultation experience inspired by the book.

Visitors to the experience will arrive at the "Playroom" on Bateman Street, London through an inconspicuous door. Once inside they will be immersed in the world of Fifty Shades of Grey as they listen to readings of some of the book's erotic passages.

Guests will receive a private consultation, inspired by the famous contract meeting scene from the novel. Lovehoney experts will give advice on how to recreate scenes from the book using the Lovehoney range and guide visitors as they explore how to enjoy the toys and techniques like characters Anastasia and Christian Grey.

Each attendee will leave with their own personalised Playbook, signed by E L James, listing the products they have selected to make their Fifty Shades fantasies become a reality, and a Lovehoney discount code.

The experience will be open to over-18s, from 10am to 8pm on 30 October. Guests will need to pre-book a 15-minute appointment slot and can attend as individuals, pairs or groups of up to four people.

Helen Balmer, global brand director at Lovehoney, said: "Our Fifty Shades of Grey range has been one of our most popular collections since it first launched, and it's been fantastic to watch it grow with inspiration from all three books.

"This event will be a great way to educate fans of the brand on how they can explore more of their sexual fantasies, and embrace their sexual happiness."

In August Lovehoney released "Love how you love" by Virtue. The ad shows couples and singles experiencing all the ways in which they love while showcasing a range of Lovehoney products.