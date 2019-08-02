Matthew Chapman
How long?
Lovehoney hires ex-Sainsbury's marketing chief Sarah Warby as CEO

Warby will drive brand's next growth phase after private-equity acquisition.

Lovehoney: Longhurst, Warby and Slateford
Sex-toy retailer Lovehoney has hired former Sainsbury’s and Heineken marketing director Sarah Warby as chief executive.

Warby takes on the role as co-founders Richard Longhurst and Neal Slateford step back from the day-to-day running of the company.

She will begin in her new role on 16 September and is tasked with driving Lovehoney’s next phase of growth after private-equity group Telemos Capital took a majority stake in the company last year.

Warby said: "Lovehoney is a company with an enviable brand reputation both in the industry and with its customers. I believe we can fulfil Lovehoney’s ambitions for global category leadership."

Lovehoney has grown annual turnover to £100m since it was founded in 2002.

Longhurst and Slateford said: "We’re thrilled that Sarah is joining Lovehoney to take the business to the next level.

"Having someone with her quality and breadth of experience is a real asset to our company and we look forward to watching Lovehoney develop further under her leadership."

Warby led Sainsbury’s marketing for five years and left the company in 2017 after a restructuring of the marketing team led by chief executive Mike Coupe.

She was appointed chief growth officer at money-management app HyperJar in 2018 and in the same year was hired as a non-executive director at Moneysupermarket.com.

Longhurst and Slateford will remain as directors on the Lovehoney board, alongside Philippe Jacobs and Jacob Polny from Telemos Capital.

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Five 5G myths debunked

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

