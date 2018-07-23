Lovehoney launches new TV campaign to mark National Orgasm Day

"Turn up the turn on" was created by Brave, the agency that also created the brand’s 2016 campaign "Bunnies", which Campaign named as Pick of the Week.

It was created by Dipesh Mistry and Drew Haselhurst and directed by Tiny Bullet through Thomas Thomas, while media buying was by The Specialist Works. The ad will run on channels including E4, ITVBe, ClubMTV, MTVClassic, MTVHits, Comedy Central, and E!

Helen Balmer, brand and marketing director at Lovehoney, said: "We’ve really hit the spot with the new campaign, which we know through our consumer research will create conversations and change perception of sex toys as well as entertain."

The film features real couples and needed to work around restrictions from Clearcast on the portrayal of sex toys.

Director Tiny Bullet said it was conceived to "have a rhythmic energy similar to having sex where we have moments of calm just like foreplay that build until the spot ends with our montage of climaxes."