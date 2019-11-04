Martha Llewellyn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lovehoney is spicing up Christmas with a two-week gift shop

Online retailer for adult toys and lingerie is promoting sexual happiness for all with its first physical store.

Online sex toys retailer Lovehoney is going brick and mortar to experiment with interacting with customers face to face.

The activation, open during 1-14 November, is designed to help consumers find the perfect "sexy" gift for Christmas.

Visitors will be able to create their own "12 days of Christmas" playbox by selecting from a pick ’n’ mix of adult toys, including lubricants, silk restraint ribbons and massage oils.

Shoppers will have the chance to shop from a collection of festive-themed lingerie and are being encouraged to use the Instagrammable wall to share their experience on social media.

Lovehoney’s chief executive, Sarah Warby, said: "We know from our customers that they love interacting with us, in our forums, [and through] over a quarter-of-a-million reviews. We like helping our customers, so we thought: what happens if we do that in the real world? Let’s see what happens."

She added that bringing the brand directly to consumers is a chance to celebrate Lovehoney's philosophy of promoting sexual happiness for all and to continue to play a positive role in evolving attitudes towards sex.

Warby explained: "We know a healthy sex life does wonders for our mental health and our emotional well-being, and at Lovehoney we are trying to lead the pursuit of sexual happiness, because it’s a lovely place to be."

