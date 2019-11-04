Lovehoney is spicing up Christmas with a two-week gift shop

Online sex toys retailer Lovehoney is going brick and mortar to experiment with interacting with customers face to face.

The activation, open during 1-14 November, is designed to help consumers find the perfect "sexy" gift for Christmas.

Visitors will be able to create their own "12 days of Christmas" playbox by selecting from a pick ’n’ mix of adult toys, including lubricants, silk restraint ribbons and massage oils.

Shoppers will have the chance to shop from a collection of festive-themed lingerie and are being encouraged to use the Instagrammable wall to share their experience on social media.

Lovehoney’s chief executive, Sarah Warby, said: "We know from our customers that they love interacting with us, in our forums, [and through] over a quarter-of-a-million reviews. We like helping our customers, so we thought: what happens if we do that in the real world? Let’s see what happens."

She added that bringing the brand directly to consumers is a chance to celebrate Lovehoney's philosophy of promoting sexual happiness for all and to continue to play a positive role in evolving attitudes towards sex.

Warby explained: "We know a healthy sex life does wonders for our mental health and our emotional well-being, and at Lovehoney we are trying to lead the pursuit of sexual happiness, because it’s a lovely place to be."