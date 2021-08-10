Lovehoney’s latest TV ad playfully urges customers to Love How You Love

Love how you love – that’s the message from sexual wellness brand Lovehoney in its latest ad.

Created with Virtue, part of the Vice group, the ad shows couples and singles experiencing all the ways in which they love (and indeed make love) through a range of Lovehoney products.

Running in 30-second spots, the playful, energetic ad spotlights the role that sex toys and lingerie play in our private lives.

It launches at a time of continued successful growth for Lovehoney and the entire sexual health and wellness category, which is estimated to exceed £46bn by 2022.

Carole Davids, group creative director at Virtue, said: “We saw an opportunity in the category to make Lovehoney the modern sex destination for lovers who didn’t see a place for themselves in the current landscape.

“Love How You Love is a platform that inspires people to literally love how you love – wherever you are on your sexual journey.”

Helen Balmer, global brand director at Lovehoney, said: “Our vision is to become the world’s leading sexual happiness brand, synonymous with a healthy, happy sex life.

“We undertook extensive quantitative and qualitative research with consumers to understand their motivations and attitudes towards sex and the role of sex toys.

“This identified that there is a big opportunity with current active users and potential considerers and that the Lovehoney brand is well placed to spark a conversation between couples.”

Produced by London Alley, the ad has been cleared to run on TV after 9pm by regulators Clearcast.

It is part of a global Love How You Love marketing and branding campaign across out-of-home, digital and broadcast channels.

Lovehoney was the first sexual wellness brand to advertise on TV in the UK.